The Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2021.

Superabsorbent polymers (SAP) are water absorbing polymers. When cross linked, the acrylic homo-polymers are turned into hydrogels. Its absorbency and swelling capacity are monitored by the usage of the degree and type of cross linkers to turn it into gel. They are characterized as absorbing and retaining large amount of liquid to their own masses. Predominantly, industries utilize superabsorbent polymers (SAP) to solidify liquid wastes for maintenance, manufacturing, environmental cleanup or recycling, etc.

Major applications of superabsorbent polymers (SAP) in various industries to meet the commercial demand are hygiene products and diapers. They are manufactured using superabsorbent polymers (SAP), as they are solidification medium for the product. In agriculture industry, it is used in drought prone regions to retain and absorb water. Medical organizations use superabsorbent polymers (SAP) to solidify and dispose-off bio-hazardous waste. Construction, packaging, wire and cable, oil and gas, fire fighting, etc. are the industries that are expected to boast fastest growth rate for the forecast period.

Superabsorbent polymers (SAP) are segmented by types as sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymers and others. Sodiumpolyacrylate is the primary superabsorbent polymer, which comprises the major global market. Applications segment the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) by general applications that includes baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence products; medical includes traditional wound care, advanced wound care and others (surgical pads, etc.); and others comprising agriculture, waste water treatment, etc. Baby diaper is the emerging industry in super absorbent polymers (SAP) market with high income opportunities and dynamic populace pyramids.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– BASF SE

– Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

– Evonik Industries AG

– SDP Global Co. Ltd.

– LG Chem Ltd.

– Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

– Formosa Plastics Co.

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) By Types :

– Sodium Polyacrylate

– Polyacrylamide Copolymers

– Others

2. Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) By Applications :

– General

– Medical

– Others

