In this report, the United States Agrochemical and Pesticide market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

• The West

• Southwest

• The Middle Atlantic

• New England

• The South

• The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Agrochemical and Pesticide in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Agrochemical and Pesticide market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Agrochemical and Pesticide sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Bayer

• Dow AgroSciences

• Monsanto

• BASF

• Adama

• Nufarm

• Syngenta

• DuPont

• Albaugh

• Gharda

• Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

• Nanjing Red Sun

• Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

• Yancheng Limin Chemical

• KWIN Joint-stock

• Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company

• Hubei Sanonda

• Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

• Bailing Agrochemical

• Qingdao Kyx Chemical

• Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

• Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

• Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

• Jiangsu Fengshan Group

• Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals

• Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

• Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical

• Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals

• Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry

• Shandong Qilin Agrochemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type.

• Insecticides

• Antiseptics

• Herbicides

• Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Agrochemical and Pesticide for each application, including

• Agricultural

• Garden

• Other

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Overview

2 United States Competition by Manufacturers

3 United States Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by States (2011-2016)

4 United States Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (2011-2016)

5 United States Sales (Volume) by Application (2011-2016)

6 United States Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11 United States Market Forecast (2016-2021)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

