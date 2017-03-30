The VTOL UAV Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

VTOL UAV is vertical take-off and landing unmanned aircraft. This are featured aircrafts which can be categorized such as quad copter, octo copter and aerial robots to name a few. The US navy is aiming to bring advancement in VTOL UAV to assimilate it, with their fleets. VTOL UAV ease aircraft operations in urban areas, as VTOL UAV do not prerequisite runway for take-off. VTOL industry is boomed with the growing demand in civil and commercial aircraft markets. Worldwide defense organizations are attracted towards VTOL UAV industry as it offered new direction to the growth of defense action through aircrafts due to its flexible and compatible features compared to traditional aircrafts. Segment wise Asia-pacific region is the key region for the growth of VLOT UAV industry.

This report examines the global VTOL UAV market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) and volume (Units) for the period 2014 to 2021. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Useful to fight against terrorism

– Growing applications where runway and flat land is not available

– Developing technology advancements and technical strength

B. Restraints :

– Lack of skilled and trained pilots

– Stringent airspace principles

– Limited applications due to devoted payloads

VTOL UAV market has been segmented based on payloads such as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), cameras, telemetry, sensors and autopilot. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each payload in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. Each payload has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2014 to 2021 in terms of volume and revenue.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the VTOL UAV market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the VTOL UAV industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– DJI Company

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Israel Aerospace Industries Limited

– More

In terms of geography, the VTOL UAV market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

D. SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. VTOL UAV By Type :

– Helicopter

– Multicopter

– Hybrid

2. VTOL UAV By Applications :

– Military

– Homeland Security

– Civil & Commercial

3. VTOL UAV By Size :

– Large

– Medium

– Small

– Micro

