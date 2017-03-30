Research Report on Global Tin Market 2014 to 2021 added by DecisionDatabases.com studies the current and upcoming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trend and Forecast.

Tin is crystalline silver metal having excellent malleable and ductile properties. Tin due to its malleability has various industrial applications and is essentially used in bronze, copper and brass alloys. Tin is widely used for plating steel and iron, for soldering electronic components, in alloys, Li-ion batteries and other end-user applications.

Global tin market is analyzed based on its application into brass & bronze, soldering, tin plating, glass, chemicals and others (including lithium-ion batteries, ammunitions, solar cells, etc.). Soldering is the most dominant application of tin which has rapidly helped the growth of this market. Use of tin in alloys like brass & bronze and tin plating are other major applications initiating market growth.

Food and beverage packaging is the most prominent application of tin owing to its ductile nature. This is an imperative factor to upsurge the growth of this market. Tin offers excellent resistance to corrosion and is extensively used in plating of steel which in turn rapidly empowers the growth of this market. Rapid growth of electronics industry coupled with imperative role of tin in soldering electronic components are factors which augments the growth of global tin market. Other application segments of tin like glass and chemicals further boosts the growth of this market.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– Guangxi China Tin Group

– Malaysia Smelting Corporation

– PT Timah (Persero) Tbk

– Minsur S.A.

– Empresa Metalúrgica Vinto S.A.

– Metallo-Chimique International N.V.

– Gejiu Zili Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd

– Yunnan Tin Group Company Limited

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

