The desert safari Dubai tour offers a wonderful experience for all those who like adventurous activities and would like to explore the never ending sand dunes, oases and the undulating landscapes of the Dubai desert with friends and family. You can find some amazing safari deals to enjoy the trip with a Dubai style VIP treatment that would surely leave you thrilled. The desert tour would offer something for everyone whether you love outdoor camps to enjoy the peaceful and quite desert nights or would like to spend your evenings in the extravagance inns that offer you all comforts and pamper you to the core. The safari deals are available as group packages and for individuals in the best price that would allow you to enjoy the tour within affordable budget.

The evening desert safari is really exciting with the dune bashing experience across the vast desert that lasts for almost fifteen to twenty minutes. You can also enjoy sand boarding, quad biking, and camel back riding on the sand dunes of the Dubai desert. You can capture all these wonderful moments in the camera that would remind you of the captivating tour that you have enjoyed in desert safari Dubai tour. The desert safari is not just about exploring different locations but also enjoying the local delicacies like exotic veg and non-vegetarian dishes, delicious snacks, bar bee que dinner, Sheesha and unlimited soft drinks to satisfy your appetite.

You can also join the Marina cruise Dubai deal that offers you a two hours long expedition across the Dubai creek and also delicious food and entertainment on board. You surely can enjoy a versatile experience on the open air top deck or the air conditioned inner deck on the cruise ship. The Dubai tour leaves you with memorable experiences of witness the sparkling palaces, sky scrapers, beautiful sea view, relishing feast of the Arabic and international cuisine which all comes for the best price. Similarly, you can also find Hummer desert safari, Abu Dhabi city tour, Hatta Mountain safari, Dubai city tour, Jet ski tour and also overnight desert safari for you to make a choice. All the desert safari Dubai deals come as best packages for you to enjoy a holiday in Dubai that is surely amazing, and offer you an adventurous and ultimate experience that can be found nowhere else.

