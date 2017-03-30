The report studies Fesi Powder in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Ferrosilicon powder is made by melting a fixed ratio of high purity iron and crude ferrosilicon in an induction furnace. The molten metal is then atomised using a high pressure stream of inert nitrogen gas to produce a high-grade ferrosilicon powder.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Fesi Powder in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
DMS Powders
READE
Crown Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd.
Radheysham Enterprises
American Elements
Goodfellow Cambridge
Xinchuang Metallurgy Material
Hengxing Metallurgy
ETERNAL SEA Metallurgical Material
Huatuo Metallurgy
Dawei Metallurgy Refractories
Exxaro
Other
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
0-1mm
1-3mm
3-8mm
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Metallurgy
Machinery Industry
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fesi Powder market.
