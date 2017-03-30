The report studies Electric Utility Vehicles in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



“Electric utility vehicles are a quiet, green alternative to utility terrain vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. In this report, the statistics data of Electric Utility Vehicles do not contain electric people movers, electric golf cars, and electric shuttles.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electric Utility Vehicles in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Club Car

Polaris

Ligier Professional

E-Z-GO

Alke

Marshell

Taylor-Dunn

John Deere

STAR EV

Guangdong Lvtong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Acid Lead Type

Gel Lead Type

Lithium Ion Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Private Use

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Electric Utility Vehicles market.



Chapter 1, to describe Electric Utility Vehicles Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Utility Vehicles, with sales, revenue, and price of Electric Utility Vehicles, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electric Utility Vehicles, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Electric Utility Vehicles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Utility Vehicles sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

