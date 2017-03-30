The report studies Diatomaceous Earth in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Diatomite, also known as diatomaceous earth, is the naturally occurring fossilized remains of diatoms. The properties which make diatomite valuable include low density, high porosity, high surface area, abrasiveness, insulating properties, inertness, absorptive capacity, brightness, and high silica content. It is mainly used as filter aids, fillers, absorbents etc.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Diatomaceous Earth in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Imerys
EP Minerals
Domolin
Showa Chemical
CECA Chemical (Arkema)
Dicaperl
Diatomite CJSC
American Diatomite
Diatomite Direct
Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral
Chanye
Zhilan Diatom
Sanxing Diatomite
Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite
Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products
Changbai Mountain filter aid
Qingdao Best diatomite
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Anhydrous Substance
Baked Product
Flux Calcined
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Filter Aids
Fillers
Absorbents
Construction materials
Other
