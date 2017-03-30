The report studies Daylight Fluorescent Pigments in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



Daylight fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International)

Dane Color (RPM International)

Radiant Color N.V (RPM International)

UKSEUNG

SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology

China wanlong chemical

Lynwon Group

J Color Technologies

Vicome Corp

Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd)

Aron Universal Ltd

Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp

LuminoChem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Other

