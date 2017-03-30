The report studies Daylight Fluorescent Pigments in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Daylight fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.
Ask for Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/43539/request-sample
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International)
Dane Color (RPM International)
Radiant Color N.V (RPM International)
UKSEUNG
SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)
Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology
China wanlong chemical
Lynwon Group
J Color Technologies
Vicome Corp
Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd)
Aron Universal Ltd
Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp
LuminoChem
Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-daylight-fluorescent-pigments-market-2017-forecast-to-43539.html
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Thermoset Type
Thermoplastic Type
Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Paints & Coatings Industry
Printing Inks Industry
Plastics Industry
Other
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments