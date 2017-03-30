The report studies Compression Stockings in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Compression stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Compression stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing compression socks or compression stockings even if they have not recently undergone sclerotherapy treatment for varicose veins.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Compression Stockings in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Sigvaris
Medi
BSN Medical
Juzo
Salzmann-Group
Paul Hartmann
Cizeta Medicali
Bauerfeind AG
Pretty Legs Hosiery
Thuasne Corporate
Belsana Medical
Gloria Med
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Gradient Socks
Anti-Embolism Socks
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Ambulatory Patients
Post-operative Patients
Pregnant Women
