A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schrader (Sensata)

Continental

ZF TRW

Lear

ACDelco

Pacific Industrial

Bendix

Huf

CUB Elecparts

Sate Auto Electronic

Denso

Baolong Automotive

NIRA Dynamics

Orange Electronic

Shenzhen Autotech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

