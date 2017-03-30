The report studies Animal Promoter in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



Animal Growth Promoters are feed additives that used to help increase the efficiency of animal production by increasing weight gain and product output.?Animal Growth promoters can be classified into four groups; those that increase growth and also increase feed consumption, those that increase growth without altering feed consumption, those that do not alter growth but decrease feed consumption (generally referred to as the feed consumption ratio; FCR=kg feed consumed/kg body weight), and those that increase growth and decrease feed consumption.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Animal Growth Promoter in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cargill Animal Health

Royal DSM N.V.

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis, Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Kemin

Yiduoli

DuPont (Danisco)

Novozymes

Merck Animal Health

Biomin

Novus International, Inc.

BASF SE

Chr.Hansen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Antibiotic

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Feed Enzymes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Livestock

Aquaculture

Poultry

Other

