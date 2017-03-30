The report studies 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



1,3-butylene glycol (also known as butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-butylene glycol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-butylene glycol can be converted into β-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OXEA

DAICEL

KH Neochem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chemical synthesis

Fermentation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetic

Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market.



Chapter 1, to describe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0), with sales, revenue, and price of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

