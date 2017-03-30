The Flexographic Printing Inks Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

Flexographic printing inks are liquid pigments which use flexography technique to print various packaging materials. Flexographic printing is a new way of printing which effectively uses inks for printing purpose. These inks are essentially used in printing boxes, cartons, paper bags, plastic bags, catalogues and other packaging materials. Flexographic printing inks provide an aesthetic appeal to the packaging materials by attractive and innovative printing technique.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-3626

Global flexographic printing inks market is analyzed on the basis products and applications. Applications segment global flexographic printing inks market into packaging which includes folding cartons, tags and labels, flexible packaging, corrugated containers and others (including metal cans, etc.); and others (including printing of newspapers, etc.). Further this report is segmented by products as water-based, solvent-based and UV-cured. Water based printing inks are most widely used product segments with high market demand.

Packaging is the major industry which significantly boosts the growth of global flexographic printing inks market. Low cost and eco-friendly nature of these inks are imperative factors to further propel the growth of this market. Effective graphics and printing provided by flexographic printing inks on packaging materials are key factors to augment the growth of this market over the forecast period. Growth of printing industry and adoption of digital printing techniques are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son

– Sakata INX Corporation

– Sun Chemical Corporation

– Huber Group

– Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG

– Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

– ALTANA AG

– Wikoff Color Corporation

– TOYO Ink Group

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

View More About this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/3626-flexographic-printing-inks-market-report

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Flexographic Printing Inks Market By Product :

– Water-Based

– Solvent-Based

– UV-Cured

2. Flexographic Printing Inks Market By Application :

– Packaging

– Flexible Packaging

– Corrugated Containers

– Folding Cartons

– Tags And Labels

– Others

Buy Now this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-3626

Other Related Reports :

1. Global Printing Inks Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2021

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/1350-printing-inks-market-report

2. Global Low Migration Inks Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2021

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/261-low-migration-inks-market-report