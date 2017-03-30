Entab Infotech launches Mobile App CampusCare

CampusCare App will make activities easier for schools and parents

New Delhi; Entab InfoTech(P) Ltd. the leading school Enterprise Resource Planning Software Company launches India’s first Customized School ERP software based CampusCare App. It has partnered with more than 900 leading Public/ International schools all over the country and overseas. The app will give easier access to the management information system with the technology of ERP Software.

CampusCare is a marvel of software technology offers unparalleled ease of use, immense flexibility, total integration, and unmatched speed and reliability to make it a powerful tool which enhances the growth of an institute and its students. The app has already witnessed a download of 10 thousand numbers with a span of time. The app is available on all the platforms Apple ios, Android and Windows.

The mobile app takes care of 100% accountability of man, money and material of an institution along with most of the peripheral activities. CampusCare helps parents and schools in many ways. It improves the accountability, systematic working, transparency, communication between the departments, also with parents, transparency and allows the management to take the higher level of decision-based on actual values.

Commenting on the App launch Lawrence Zacharias Managing Director Entab InfoTech said “CampusCare facilitates schools and parents in certain ways, to track the staff information & payroll, staff attendance and also take care of the SMS Alert Integration of the school transport to parents. It helps the institute to work effectively and efficiently.”

He further adds that the app also enables parents in getting information about the homework activities and also the fees collection both online and offline. Our Partner institutes are benefiting from the flexibility of the solution and the wide variety of service portfolio available at CampusCare.

The CampusCare offers to vary modules for different processes such as student record maintenance, Timetable, Attendance, Library, fee, examination, communication and other various tasks that are carried out in the school. In fact, CampusCare is proved to be efficient online school automation software established its credibility across the country and overseas too.