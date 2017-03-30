As technology continues to persuade the way we proceed in our daily lives, every age-group benefits from superior learning tools, giving rise to a synchronised existence between the tradition and modern applications. Today, accessibility of technology-based learning has been radically creating an upsurge in the inculcation of digital methods in traditional educational roles.

Current Educational Scenario

The Educational system in India is often criticized for its importance on rote learning, instead of critical thinking and problem solving. Students are often observed spending most of their time memorizing their lessons, without any thoughts placed on practical applications. Yet, with the advent of technology, India is growing out to be a technology progressive market- with great emphasis on the IT industry. The classrooms which were earlier a place of boredom and drudgery have now grown to be a lively environment for symbiotic learning. The inclusion of technology has made the environment of the class more participative. With the help of digitization, teachers are now able to teach students by use of interactive features and easy readability, decreasing the redundancy through inclusion of pro-activity. The technology and expertise for digitising in India is the result of a strong talent pool that is digitally proficient and is also well equipped with multimedia and animation skills.

What is ICT?

There is a great upsurge of innovation in the education sector, being brought through Information communication technologies (ICT) at present helping both, teachers and students to churn the best out of education. ICT is the use of technology to provide assistance in learning. Leading educational systems are identifying ICTs as catalysts for change; change in handling and exchanging information, teaching methods, learning approaches, scientific research, and in accessing information. The main purpose of a strategic technology implementation in education is to supplement the prospect of integrating a technologically powered-framework into the general educational activities. The following are salient advantages of ICT in education, which one must consider:

1. Improvement in achieving wholesome education

2. Reduction of adult illiteracy rate, with sufficient emphasis on literacy in rural sector

3. An increased acquisition of knowledge, skills and values required for promoting a sustainable development

4. A synchronous interaction supplementing students and tutors with tools to prepare their respective roles in educational process, leading to a pithy and to-the-point interaction

5. Inculcation of on-track, thoughtful and resourceful conversations to encourage growth of a creativity-fuelled route of learning

6. Enhanced space for group collaboration, creating shared electronic conversations which uplifts the cause of technological inclusivity

7. Inculcation of new educational approaches such as video conferencing, digitally powered reading materials and so on, aiding people with disabilities in absorbing the lessons on a speedier manner.

8. ICT helps in reducing social prejudices between pupils, as they learn to work in cohesion to achieve a given task. Students also learn to shoulder responsibilities adequately, when they use ICT to organize their work through digital portfolios or projects.

Use of 3D Animation in ICT

The ICT curriculum consists of a variety of tools, with 3D animation being most popular amongst educational institutions. The process of teaching and learning gets an added dimension with 3D animations as they improve the short term memory and long term memory retention. 3-D Animation materials with narrations and explanations augment the memory by developing the retention and recalling ability among the visual communication learners, while enhancing the capability to understand visual concepts. Teachers make use of animated video clips to explain complex concepts (like cutting solid figure, calculating area of complex figures etc.). These visuals make it easy for students to not only understand concepts clearly but also help in retaining memory for a longer time.

TAMAI- ICT’s game changer

One such profound learning technique comes from Japan, the TAMAI Method. Developed by Mitsuyo Tamai, the TAMAI method of learning enlists the use of 3D animated videos, educating children on various subjects. The USP of TAMAI method lies in its hands-on approach towards education, through the use of innovative technology to connect with students, in an engaging manner. The TAMAI Method has been successfully incorporated in the educational curriculum of various schools in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, with a recent infiltration in the cities and suburbs of India. Organizations like KIWAMI harness this method to provide prolific advancements in terms of education- right from the pre-school to higher education.

Conclusion

ICT has positive impact on students’ performances in schools, showing a rapid increment in scores compared to those without ICT training. In addition, the study showed that ICT drastically enhances the teacher’s understanding and execution of the lesson at-hand. Pupils consider ICT tools very helpful as it aids them to grasp assignments easily, perquisite to students with special needs or difficulties. Today, with inculcation of ICT, a future where education has no limitations in the Indian diaspora doesn’t seem so distant, anymore.