The Delhi budget 2017-18 was tabled in the Assembly on March 8, 2017. According to the State Government, Delhi’s contribution to India’s GDP was 4.08% in 2017, and the per capita income of the state grew from INR 2,73,618 in 2015-16 to INR 3,03,073 in 2016-17. Although Education and Healthcare sectors remained the key focus areas of the government with 24% and 12% of the total budget allocations, there was a higher allocation to the municipal bodies for urban development work. The budget did not announced any new taxes.

On the infrastructure front, the government’s focus remained towards completion of delayed projects. The government is focusing on expediting the Delhi metro phase 3 and Barapullah Phase 3 project. The Barapullah phase 3 project will link Sarai Kale Khan and INA in south Delhi to Mayur Vihar in East Delhi. The Delhi Metro Phase 3 includes the following lines:

Colliers Research view

With more allocation of money to municipal authorities, the delayed infrastructure projects are likely to see renewed focus. The government’s focus is on improving connectivity between South and East Delhi to decongest the city roads by providing additional links via Barapullah Phase 3 project. The completion of Delhi Metro Phase 3 is likely to reduce the travel time significantly for travellers commuting by Metro between Noida and Gurgaon as Hauz Khas Metro station will become the new interchange station instead of Rajiv Chowk. The Pink line connecting North, South Delhi and East Delhi will significantly augment the connectivity of various zones of Delhi.