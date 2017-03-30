The new research report on Craft Beer Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014-2021.

Craft beer is the beer produced traditionally, production of craft beer is limited as it is a part of microbrewery industry. Microbrewery industry is the industry which produces brewery in very small quantity compared to large-scale corporate breweries. Craft beer is very expensive, the reason for its expensiveness is that it is produced by very old traditional brewing methods and the cost to manufacture it is very high. Chief craft beer establishments are owned by individual as it is tallied under small-scale industry sector. Craft beer industry is one of hoariest industry of its kind. Craft beer market is witnessing robust development due to the increasing interest of people to drink traditionally prepared drink and interest to spend money on it.

This report examines the global craft beer market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) and volume (Liters) for the period 2014 to 2021. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period.

Craft beer market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the craft beer market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the craft beer industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

