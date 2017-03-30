‘OffersBoard’ software is built to empower global affiliate networks to measure real-time performance of ad campaigns

Gurgaon, 30th March 2017: AppsDiscover Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a premium Mobile & Desktop Ad Network solution provider company, has introduced ‘OffersBoard’ – the most powerful performance measuring software – for 300+ affiliates in its network.

OffersBoard is designed to provide incomparable affiliate program management options through a single dashboard to monitor mobile ad performance metrics. The easy-to-use interface makes real-time reporting a simple activity, helping affiliates to scale their finance growth. OffersBoard has all the essential features of a tracking platform and create customized reports out of visible data of ad campaigns.

Features of OfffersBoard:

• Performance Management

• Offers (Campaigns) List

• Real Time Notifications

• Real Time Emails

• Payouts / Payments Records

• Report Generation

Mr. Ashish Bahukhandi, CEO, AppsDiscover Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our priority is always to introduce innovative technologies to offer quality services and assure maximum return on investment to our advertisers. OffersBoard is one of the most transparent performance measurement software which helps advertisers to comprehensively assess ad campaigns performance on a real-time basis.”

OffersBoard is easy to use and helpful in product designing and catering to sustainable needs of advertisers & publishers. It measures complete effectiveness of the campaign and helps to earn phenomenal profits through online marketing campaigns.