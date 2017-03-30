Canada India Foundation (CIF), a prominent non-profit public policy organization based in Canada is joining hands with India’s premier private hospital group, Apollo Hospitals, as well as the Government of Ontario’s Ministry of International Trade, to hold its first major event in India, the Canada India Healthcare Summit 2017 (Summit), taking place at the ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi on March 30-31.

This is the first time that these three organizations, a Government entity from Canada, a private sector organization from India, and a non-profit organization made up of Indo-Canadians, have come together in India, and they are inviting 50 speakers and about a hundred more experts from the healthcare sector to present, deliberate and recommend healthcare options for Canada and India, importantly areas that the two countries can work together for mutual benefit and welfare of its citizens.

Elaborating on the role of Canada India Foundation in promoting India-Canada ties, Dr. V.I. Lakshmanan, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Process Research ORTECH in Canada, and Chair of the Summit, said, “CIF was formed as a public policy organization and over the years, through its Canada India forums, it has made policy recommendations for stronger Canada India relations. The forums have been widely praised by government, business and academic representatives who had attended past events”. The previous Canada India Healthcare Summit, held in Toronto, Canada in 2015, resulted in several collaborations between Canadian and Indian healthcare institutions, such as one between William Osler Health System and Apollo Hospitals, initiatives by Toronto Rehab and Ontario Telemedicine Network and others, and this was the catalyst to hold the Summit in India to further such interactions”, he said.

Apollo Hospitals eagerly accepted the offer to work with CIF to organize the Summit in New Delhi. As per Mr. Rahul Reddy, SVP, Strategic Relations & New Initiatives, Apollo Hospitals, “We are excited to be working with the CIF to further strengthen the deep ties between India and Canada. Especially related to the opportunities and challenges both countries have with healthcare, and how India and Canada can leverage their respective strengths and resources to address them.”

The Summit will be Co-chaired by Mr. Ramesh Chotai, President of Bromed Pharmaceuticals, and a major contributor to healthcare related trade between Canada and India in the area of generic drugs. Mr. Chotai said that it took a lot of effort and financial resources to put together a summit of this caliber and he was confident that it would produce results beneficial to both countries.

The objectives of the Summit include:

1) Sharing of healthcare knowledge and best practices between the countries in managing a cost-sustainable healthcare ecosystem,

2) Identification of research and education collaboration opportunities, and

3) Promoting Canada and India as mutually preferred investment destinations for strategic investments in the healthcare sector, as well as direct business-to-business interactions.

Topics presented in panel sessions will include South Asian Health Issues, Distant and Rural Healthcare, Digital health, Wellness, Aging and Quality Care, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment, Investment in Healthcare, Healthcare Research and Innovation and Healthcare Policy, culminating in a Go-Forward session which will distill ideas presented during the two days and make recommendations for stakeholders in both countries.

Canadian healthcare is estimated to be a $300 billion market, and is the second largest employer in the country while its pharmaceutical industry is the 8th largest in the world. Similarly, Indian healthcare is set to grow to $300 billion by 2020. The number of hospital beds is expected to grow by about 120,000 per year over the next 5-6 years. The two countries also face similar challenges: providing healthcare access to a population spread across a large geography, while lowering costs. While universal healthcare is a core value and practice that defines Canada, India has now renowned for its digital knowhow from where digital health is a natural extension and both countries can benefit from each other’s strength through collaboration. The Summit will provide an exciting platform to realize the strong synergies, learnings and exciting business, education and research opportunities between the two countries.

“The Ministry of International Trade welcomes the opportunity to partner with CIF on this important initiative. Connecting Ontario companies and researchers helps both jurisdictions become more innovative and productive in a highly competitive global economy. With our highly skilled workforce, top tier research infrastructure and strategic position at the heart of North American markets, Ontario is a natural innovation, trade and investment partner for India,” said Michael Chan, Ontario’s Minister of International Trade.

Apart from its signature forums, CIF also instituted the first Global Indian Award, presented every year to one individual of Indian origin, whose achievements make the global Indian diaspora proud. The Award which has been given to the likes of Subhash Chandra, Narayana Murthy, Deepak Chopra, Ratan Tata, Tulsi Tanti and Sam Pitroda, will be given this year to renowned industrialist, Kumar Mangalam Birla, at a Gala in Toronto in April this year.

Canada India Healthcare Summit 2017, ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India, March 30-31, 2017

About Apollo Hospitals:

It was in 1983, that Dr Prathap Reddy made a pioneering endeavour by launching India’s first corporate hospital – Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Over the years Apollo Hospitals has established itself as home to the largest cardiac practice in India with over 160,000 cardiac surgeries. Apollo Hospitals is also the world’s largest private cancer care provider and runs the world’s leading solid organ transplant program having conducted over 1,500 solid organ transplants in 2014-15 alone.

Now, as Asia’s largest and most trusted healthcare group, its presence includes 9,215 beds across 66 Hospitals, 2,200 Pharmacies, over 90 Primary Care and Diagnostic Clinics, 110 plus Telemedicine Centres and 80 plus Apollo Munich Insurance branches panning the length and breadth of the Country. As an integrated healthcare service provider with Health Insurance services, Global Projects Consultancy capability, 12 plus medical education centres and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical

Trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell & genetic research Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of new medical breakthroughs with the most recent investment being that of commissioning the first Proton Therapy Centre across Asia, Africa and Australia in Chennai, India. Every four days, the Apollo Hospitals Group touches a million lives, in its mission to bring healthcare of International standards within the reach of every individual.

In a rare honour, the Government of India issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo’s contribution, the first for a healthcare organization. Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010. For more than 28 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Our hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals globally for advanced medical services and research.