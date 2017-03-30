Nothing is more worrying for a company than downtime. This can affect many different aspects of your company. Therefore, you must make sure that you are fully prepared for when downtime happens. RPO and RTO are the two vital parameters of a disaster recovery plan. The main thing that RPO and RTO do is to help the system choose an optimal way to start up, or restore, when it has experienced downtime. This is extremely important as the quicker the system can recover, then the less time that your business isn’t available to operate.

Recovery Point Objective,

RPO is the amount of time that can pass before the company has lost too much data compared to the maximum amount it should lose within the period of downtime. When the amount of lost data has crossed the expected parameter, this is when a company should start being slightly worried. This is basically how much time can pass until the data volume that has been lost is too much.

Recovery Time Objective

RTO is the amount of time that the company has to restore their system until it has been too much time has passed and unacceptable consequences occur. This is important because it gives a company a timeframe that it must fix their problems before too much time has passed and too much data has been lost.

One key difference between these two concepts is that RPO works by counting the amount of data lost and RTO works with how much time is lost, other than that they are quite similar. If a business can set these guidelines effectively, then it helps in the long run, as it gives people a clear idea about what the expectations are when there is a failure in the system. It also lets them know that they must make sure that things are fixed before a certain amount of time or too much data may be lost that can set the company back exponentially.

Downtime can seriously affect the perception of the company, and affect the amount of opportunities the company is offered. It important that when downtime happens, it is dealt with as quickly as possible. If downtime isn’t dealt with quickly through the use of concepts such as RTO and RPO, then it is likely that companies may end up losing customers, as well as other companies that work with them. Simply put, no one wants to work with, or buy from a business that makes them wait for things, there’s just no point. Every company has some competition and so there is always someone else to work with or buy from that doesn’t have these problems.

RTO and RPO are crucial aspects to backing up and restoring your system effectively and properly. It is paramount that you work within these parameters or else you may risk losing more than just time and data.