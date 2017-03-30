The 3D Imaging Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

3D imaging helps to provide a 360-degree view of an image by providing visual effects. It offer high-resolution image which is expected to boost their demand in the market. It is mostly used in advertising, media and entertainment, construction, architecture, engineering, and healthcare industries for development, design and production process. 3D imaging technology adoption is trending in medical and healthcare industry which is majorly applied in surgeries. This is used for diagnosis and accounts applications such as MRI, CT scan, X-ray imaging and ultrasound.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-4038

3D imaging market is segmented by products as 3D cameras, time of flight, stereo vision, structured light, sonography, sonars, ultrasound, smartphones etc. 3D imaging market is classified by 3D image sensors as CCD and CMOS sensors. 3D imaging market is segmented by application 3D scanning, 3D modeling, 3D rendering, image Reconstruction, layout and animation. 3D imaging market is segmented by end-Use industry as healthcare, architecture, entertainment, engineering, industrial application, security and surveillance and others.

The key factors influencing the growth of 3D imaging market are growing demand for 3D imaging technology in the media and entertainment for animation and graphics. The use of 3D imaging technology in electronics products such as smartphones, cameras, televisions, etc. is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, the growing technological use in automotive and construction for designing and enhancement of end products will drive the market. The key constraints of this market are high cost associated with the production of 3D imaging software and implementation of this technology in various sector as per requirement.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– Agilent Technologies

– Frontop Digital Technology Co.

– Google Inc.

– GE Healthcare Company

– Konica Minolta Inc.

– Apple Inc.

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Mazor Robotics Ltd.

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

View More About this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/4038-3d-imaging-market-report

Major Table of Contents :

1.Introduction To The 3d Imaging Market

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis Of 3d Imaging

4.3d Imaging Market Analysis By Product

5.3d Imaging Market Analysis By 3d Image Sensors

6.3d Imaging Market Analysis By Applications

7.3d Imaging Market Analysis By End-User Industry

8.3d Imaging Market Analysis By Geography

9.Competitive Landscape Of 3d Imaging Companies

10.Company Profiles Of 3d Imaging Industry

Follow us on LinkedIn for our latest upcoming reports : https://www.linkedin.com/company/decisiondatabases-com

Other Related Reports :

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The 3D bioprinting market has been segmented based on technology such as magnetic levitation 3D bioprinting, inkjet based 3D bioprinting, syringe based 3D bioprinting, laser based 3D bioprinting and others. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each technology has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/8011-3d-bioprinting-market-report