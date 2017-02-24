Optegra, UK’s most trusted eye health care group today announced its Open Evening in North London on March 14, 2017 to be led by Optegra’s well-known consultant Mr Manzar Saeed. During this open evening, prospective patients can also take advantage of price savings of up to £500 on select Optegra’s pioneering vision correction treatments.

The open evening held in an informal environment, will provide an opportunity for patients’ contemplation vision correction to chat with the ophthalmologists and eye care surgeons, hear from Optegra’s dedicated consultants about Lens replacement (Clarivu) & Implantable Contact Lens (ICL) procedures, ask questions, and also receive a guided tour of their local state of the art specialist eye hospital.

To be held at Optegra Eye Hospital North London, 6 The Technology Park Colindeep Lane, London, NW9 6BX from 5.30 PM, the open evening is free and open to all. Attendees while learning about the most advanced vision correction procedures can also enjoy light refreshments. As space is limited, those attending are asked to book their space in advance

Optegra Eye Health Care has been looking after the eye health of UK for 10 years. With over 1 million eyes treated, the Optegra offers patients more qualified surgeons, pioneering techniques and more cutting edge hospitals & clinics than any other UK eye health care group.

Offering free initial consultation on many treatments with no deposit required, patients looking for A-Z of eye health care need not look any further. Patients can also avail of flexible finance options including 48 months ‘0% interest free’ facility.

To find out why Optegra is UK’s most trusted eye health care provider recommended by GPs & optometrists, its wide range of treatments and money saving offer, visit Optegra.com or call 0808 178 2815 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-4pm.

For media enquiries contact Tukshad Engineer – Head of Digital at Optegra – 0755 499 4155 | tukshad.engineer@optegra.com

About Optegra Eye Health Care

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services in the UK, China, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Optegra operates 23 eye hospitals and clinics and brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons renowned for their areas of expertise to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser vision correction, refractive lens exchange (Clarivu™), cataract removal, AMD, vitreoretinal and oculoplastics procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.

Optegra Eye Health Care operates seven dedicated eye hospitals based in Birmingham, Central London, Hampshire, Manchester, North London, Surrey and Yorkshire. For more information please visit www.optegra.com

