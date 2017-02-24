Latest industry research report on Global Relay Market 2017-2022:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Countries, Forecast, Type and Application.
A relay is an electrically operated switch. Many relays use an electromagnet to mechanically operate a switch, but other operating principles are also used, such as solid-state relays. Relays are used where it is necessary to control a circuit by a low-power signal (with complete electrical isolation between control and controlled circuits), or where several circuits must be controlled by one signal. The first relays were used in long distance telegraph circuits as amplifiers: they repeated the signal coming in from one circuit and re-transmitted it on another circuit. Relays were used extensively in telephone exchanges and early computers to perform logical operations.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Relay in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Omron
TE Connectivity
Panasonic
Fujitsu
NEC
Teledyne
ABB
Schneider Electric
Eaton
Honeywell
Fuji Electric
Sharp
Rockwell Automation
Finder
HELLA
Sprecher+Schuh
Hongfa
Song Chuan
Sanyou
Ningbo Forward
CHINT Electrics
Delixi
Hu Gong
Songle Relay
Tianyi Electrical
Qunli Electric
Ningbo Huike
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Electromagnetic
SSR & Power Module
Combined Relay
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Industrial
Communications
Household Appliance
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Relay market.
