Latest industry research report on Global Infrared Reflective Glazing Market 2017-2022:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Countries, Forecast, Type and Application.
Infrared Reflective Glazing can reflect much of the infrared light and reduce the heat felt if strong sunlight is shining into cars and rooms. Infrared Reflective Glazing limits absorption of infrared radiation within the glass pane and reduce radiation heat losses of glazing. Infrared Reflective Glazing can improve fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse emissions.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Infrared Reflective Glazing in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
Eastman Chemical Co(Southwall)
Asahi Glass Co Ltd
Saint Gobain
Guardian Industries Corporation
Fuyao Group
Central Glass
Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC
Xinyi Glass Holdings
Abrisa Technologies
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Direct-Coat IRR Glazing
IRR Glazing with IR Film
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automobiles
Architecture
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Infrared Reflective Glazing market.
Chapter 1, to describe Infrared Reflective Glazing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Infrared Reflective Glazing, with sales, revenue, and price of Infrared Reflective Glazing, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Infrared Reflective Glazing, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 12, Infrared Reflective Glazing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Infrared Reflective Glazing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
