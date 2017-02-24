1888PressRelease – Expert educators are available to help patients and caregivers discover potential treatment options.of your press release.

Orlando, FL – For those with essential tremor, searching the web for information about the appropriate tremor treatment can be frustrating. To ease that stress, The Essential Tremor Education Center is offering information to those with essential tremor to help guide them toward treatment options, with a focus on Neuravive which uses FDA-approved focused ultrasound technology for essential tremor patients who have not responded to medication. “Ultimately, the patient is responsible for his or her health,” says Managing Director, Terry Newmyer. “We want to ensure that we provide a resource that allows patients to be fully educated when making decisions about their treatment options. Those options include Neuravive.”

Neuravive uses MRI-Guided focused ultrasound to target and destroy the cells in the brain associated with the tremor. The procedure is nonsurgical, does not use ionizing radiation, and patients often experience immediate relief from the tremor. The procedure is classified as outpatient, and most patients have minimal downtime.

The Essential Tremor Education Center is associated with four medical professionals who are tasked with providing clinical leadership to the organization. Each is an industry leader with experience in educating men and women with essential tremor. These physicians include:

Dr. Howard Eisenberg

Dr. Eisenberg, from the University of Maryland Medical Center, is truly a pioneer in neurosurgery. His contributions to Neuravive include a lead investigator role which was a catalyst for a recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dr. Jeffrey Elias

Dr. Elias, from the University of Virginia Health system, utilized the first ever Neuravive procedure on a patient at the University of Virginia. He has gone on to complete the highest number of these procedures in the country.

Dr. Ryder Gwinn

Dr. Gwinn, from the Swedish Medical Center, is highly respected as a leading neurosurgeon treating essential tremor patients in the Pacific Northwest for over a decade. His early work was critical for gaining FDA approval for focused ultrasound to treat essential tremor patients.

Dr. Michael Kaplitt

Dr. Kaplitt has gained considerable attention after his successfully completed Neuravive procedures at Weill Cornell Medicine. His success and knowledge have been highlighted on the Charlie Rose Show and MSNBC. He will be also joining other notable physicians on a panel discussion led by Dr. Oz this April.

On the Essential Tremor Education Center’s website, patients and caregivers can access several resources to assist them in finding potential tremor treatment options. Information about tremor and treatment options are available on the website, and patients can also take a quiz to learn treatment options to consider. Patients are invited to call the Essential Tremor Education Center at 1-844-307-1862 to speak to an educator directly.

Consult with your physician to see if Neuravive is right for you. Neuravive is a procedure that uses FDA approved focused ultrasound technology to treat patients with essential tremor who have not responded to medication. Patients must be at least 22 years old. For additional Safety and Risk Information, please visit http://tremoreducation.com/neuravive-safety-risk-information/.

About The Essential Tremor Education Center

Established in 2017, the Essential Tremor Education Center is a social health company that delivers meaningful health information, inspiring stories, and answers to real health questions to individuals with essential tremor. This information helps patients to make educated decisions about their health. In addition to personal research, patients should always seek the advice of their physician when making care delivery decisions. The center is owned and operated by Strategies Now, Inc.

http://tremoreducation.com/