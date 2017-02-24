Endless Pools®, the leading manufacturer of swim-in-place technology, has committed to Masters Swimming Canada (MSC) with a new agreement to advance the shared goals of the two organizations.

Aston, PA, February 24, 2017 — Endless Pools®, the leading manufacturer of swim-in-place technology, has committed to Masters Swimming Canada (MSC) with a new agreement to advance the shared goals of the two organizations.

“We applaud MSC for their dedicated promotion of swimming, keeping the sport alive for future generations,” says James Murdock, Endless Pools (www.endlesspool.ca) founder and the inventor of the company’s signature swimming machine. “Endless Pools has supported U.S. Masters Swimming for more than a decade. We’re very excited to move north of the border to advance our shared mission of promoting aquatics for health, fitness, and competition.”

Endless Pools’ industry-leading product line uniquely suits this shared mission. “We’re excited to partner with an innovative company that has a passion for swimming,” says Doug Hannum, Executive Director for MSC (www.mastersswimmingcanada.ca). “Endless Pools can be used by our diverse membership, including coaches, new swimmers, fitness swimmers, and competitive athletes. We welcome Endless Pools to the Masters Swimming Canada family.”

For 2017, MSC members enjoy an exclusive discount on Endless Pools swimming machines

With more than 20,000 installations in more than 100 countries, Endless Pools helps people of all ages and abilities to conveniently swim, exercise, rehabilitate, and have fun. Open water swimmers rely on Endless Pools swimming machines for temperature-controlled endurance training; pool swimmers praise the unparalleled coaching and stroke-training opportunities; and everyone appreciates the at-home convenience.

About Endless Pools:

Established in 1988, Endless Pools has installed over 20,000 models in more than 100 countries. The company’s signature swimming machines offer compact convenience for indoor or outdoor use. Distinguished by the adjustable, laminar Endless Pools current for in-place swimming, its product line features easy, environmentally friendly maintenance; models can be customized for virtually any need, from physical therapy to long-distance triathlon training. Endless Pools was acquired in 2015 by Watkins Manufacturing, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fortune 500 company Masco Corporation (MAS). For more visit www.endlesspool.ca. Photos: www.flickr.com/photos/endlesspools/

Contact:

Frank Danay

Endless Pools

1601 Dutton Mill Road

Aston, PA 19014

+1-484-768-1041

fdanay@endlesspools.com

http://www.endlesspool.ca