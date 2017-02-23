Roderer, a Dubai-headquartered luxury brand, have partnered with Harvey Nichols Riyadh. The luxury, leather good and accessories brand, will showcase a range of bespoke accessories available at Harvey Nichols Riyadh, in the prestigious Al Faisaliah District, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration highlights the increasing growth of Roderer as a designer brand and marks its first major venture into Saudi Arabia, one of the leading markets for luxury brands in the Middle East.

“Alfa International Company has always thrived in introducing the best of the world’s market to its customers. Roderer is a high quality and prestigious leather goods and accessories brand with which we partner to offer classy, day-to-day essentials for men. This segment has always been underserved in the Saudi market and we see strong potential for its growth in the Kingdom. Roderer will be part of our prestigious, newly launched, menswear and accessories departments, and “said Waleed Abu Eleiz, GCFO of ALFA International Company Ltd

“Being the largest country in the region in terms of size and demographics, Saudi Arabia represents a hugely significant luxury market and today witnesses an increasing number of leading brands doing business here,” said Oliver Birault, CEO of Roderer.

Saudi Arabia’s capital has long been a destination for luxury shoppers, visiting from neighboring GCC countries and the world. “The increasing appetite for luxury brands in the Kingdom is being driven by the growing number of affluent travelers who are highly fashion savvy, well-traveled, and now demand goods of the highest quality. Another indicator of the luxury sector’s health is the rapid increase of retail space and Roderer is proud to enter the market in partnership with Harvey Nichols with a shop-in-a-shop concept,” continues Birault.

Through global travel and a flare for fashion, Saudi consumers have fostered a desire for international styles and designs that incorporate their culture and traditions. Birault shares, “Roderer’s range of superbly-designed and luxuriously appointed leather goods are insopired by years of international travel. Through our partnership with Harvey Nichols, Riyadh, we aim to provide the Saudi consumer leather goods and travel accessories made of the highest international standards.”

Roderer’s range of bespoke products include a spectrum of wallets, business bags, key holders and business card holders in a variety of textures, styles, colours and finishes to match the individuality and style of the patrons. Currently the brand offers their leather goods in five different leathers: Milano, Roma, Saffiano, Torino & Venezia. Roderer leather goods are also available for purchase online at www.roderer.info.

About Harvey Nichols Riyadh

Harvey Nichols was established as a luxury fashion, lifestyle and multibrand store in London over a century ago and today is considered one of the leading international brands in high-end fashion retail. It was the first fashion lifestyle store in the UK and was distinguished by presenting an edited selection of high-end fashion products in an inspiring environment. In May 2000, Harvey Nichols partnered with Saudi Arabian luxury retail operator Alfa International, and the store in Riyadh opened as the first of the brand’s international stores. Its arrival in the Saudi Arabian capital brought an on-trend selection of fashion-forward Womenswear, Cosmetics, Jewellery, Childrenswear and Accessories to the Middle East. Alongside its fashion offering, Harvey Nichols Riyadh also has food & beverage concepts operating on site within the store, which is located in the Al Faisaliah Commercial Complex, in the heart of Riyadh’s central business and retail district.