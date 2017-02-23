Albany, New York, February 23, 2017: At present, several consumers across the globe are opting for water meters as they help in optimizing the bill, thus saving energy and resources. Due to this, several types of water meters have expanded a market share in the global market owing to their importance in conserving water, energy and falling the expenditure on water bills. To explore the global market current status and growth prospects in coming years, a new study has been recently placed in the vast repository of Market Research Hub (MRH) entitled as “Water Meter Market – Global Industry Analysis Forecast 2016-2024”. The key findings of the study reveal that by the end of 2024 global water meter market revenue will be worth US$5.2 billion. Also, the CAGR % of the global market is all set to expand at 4.5% between 2016 and 2024.

Regionally, this report analyzes the global market into some of the major regions including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) together with the focus on some major countries. Through this regional outlook, the report provides key insights related to the policies & regulations, market attractiveness and the list of upcoming trade shows and events. Further, the report explains that, of these, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market throughout the 2016-2024 period, due to the enlightening infrastructure in the region and a strong presence of several water meter manufacturers.

Furthermore, the report studies the scope, key trends and market dynamics which provides the most important details to the readers about factors influencing the market positively and negatively as well. Water meters measure the amount of water which household or business uses. This measurement is used to accurately charge for the water that people use. The best part about these meter designs is that they help the user to find out the leakages in the system, if any. By installing a water meter in a home, it could significantly reduce the water bill, which is one of the most important factors fuelling the demand of water meters globally.

In the next section, the report has presented a detailed market segmentation of the global water meter market. It has been segmented on the basis of type and application. By types, it covers:

Rotary piston

Multi jet

Single jet

Electromagnetic

Woltman

Combination

Ultrasonic

Additionally, the applications of water meter include residential, commercial and industrial segment. In the next section, some of the major players operating within the global water meter market profiled in this study, such as

Plata Meter Co. Ltd.

Kamstrup A/S

NINGBO WATER METER CO. LTD.

Fedrel Meter

B Meter

ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG

Aichi Tokei Denki Co.

Master Meter, Inc.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd.

Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd.

Badger Meter, Inc.

