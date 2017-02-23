The new research report on Phosphine Fumigation Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2022.

The report on global phosphine fumigation market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

Highlighted below are some prominent market drivers and restraints:

A. Market Drivers

> Post-harvest and processing loss

> Developing farming technologies

> Raise in demand of quality products

> Developing cereal demand and market

B. Market Restraints

> Surplus after effects

> Evaporative nature of fumigants

> Regulatory laws and Government policies

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report covers following company profiles (can be customized as per requirement):

> ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

> BASF SE

> Degesch America Inc. (DAI)

> E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

> FMC Corporation

> Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd.

> Reddick Fumigants

> Syngenta AG

> The DOW Chemical Company

> United Phosphorus Ltd. (UPL)

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

Table Of Contents – Overview

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Analysis

4. Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis By Type

5. Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis By Form

6. Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis By Application

7. Phosphine Fumigation Market Analysis By Geography

8. Competitive Landscape Of The Phosphine Fumigation Companies

9. Company Profiles Of The Phosphine Fumigation Industry

