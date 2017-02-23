Popular artist Jyoti Rawat will conduct the live painting event on 25th February

Bangalore, February 23, 2017: Looking forward to the weekend? Then here’s another reason to look forward- this weekend let your creative juices flow as Three dots and a dash, Indiranagar brings to you yet another creative and fun edition of ‘Paint over Pint’ on February 25, 2017 from 1 pm to 4 pm. It’s all about gobbling some delicious food and drinks over a canvas!

Jyoti Rawat of Soulful Art is a New Delhi based artist and a professional art educator with a unique style who does conceptual art in various mediums. She enjoys creating her artworks and has exhibited her work in various group shows. Being a professional art educator, not only does she take pleasure in sharing her knowledge about art and art history and the process of making, but she wants her students to experience art and understand how much it affects their lives.

Jyoti Rawat has completed her Master’s in Art Education from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. She regularly conducts workshops at various schools and corporate venues. She is passionate about making art simpler for everyone and loves to meet and interact with learners.

‘Paint over Pint’ is a one of kind live painting event that not only provides a fun socializing experience for pub-hoppers but it also promotes young upcoming talent and artists in the city. The three hour painting event is priced at Rs 1400/- and is inclusive of all the necessary painting equipments like canvas, paints, palette, aprons, brush and 1 alcoholic/non alcoholic beverage. For couples, the event is priced at Rs 2500/-.

Swing by and paint your canvas red this weekend only at ‘Paint over Pint’ at Three Dots and a Dash and take home your masterpiece!

What: ‘Paint over Pint’ – a live painting event

Name of the artist: Jyoti Rawat

Price: 1400/- (Includes all painting equipments and one drink)

When: February 25, 2017

Time: 1 PM to 4 PM

Where: Three Dots and a Dash, No. 840/1, 100 Feet Road, Metro Pillar 56 & 57, Indiranagar

Phone: 080 39515401