Albany, New York, February 23, 2017: Since many years, television advertising has been a popular medium for large retailers ever since the TV first began to appear in living rooms. Advertisers use television to market their product to create awareness about their features among customers. The latest study of this expanding market has been recently added to the vast repository of Market Research Hub (MRH), titled as “Global TV Advertising Market Research Report 2017”. To explore the future growth rate and market landscape during the forecast period 2011 to 2021, this study analyzes the global market for TV advertising in some of the major regions, such as Europe, Japan, North America, China, Southeast Asia and India.

Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=982092

In the first section, the report briefly highlights the market overview of TV advertising which contains useful information about its scope in the global market along with its market segmentation. It is well known that the general population spends over four and a half hours a day in front of the television and watching TV is one of the most common modern leisure activities. Due to this, advertisers find it’s the best marketing channel which can be used to promote to a large number of people with less cost and in more effective way. It allows the advertisers to show and tell audience about the business, products or services. In advertising, it often takes multiple touch points to efficiently influence consumer’s purchasing behavior. According to this study, the market is mainly motivated by increasing number of broadcasting channels in television.

Moreover, the report segments the television advertising market on the basis of its type and applications. Based on type which is considered as the time slot, it has been categorized into:

20 Seconds

60 Seconds

More than 60 Seconds

Most television ads are either 30 or 60 seconds in duration which are long enough to give the viewers relevant information or create a specific opinion about product or service. Today, TV advertising has become a goal of many local businesses. Also, Television advertising is showing incredible resilience along with the rise of digital and mobile advertising. On the basis of applications, global television advertisement market is used by several industries, such as food and beverage, vehicles, commercial & personal services, health & medical industry, consumer goods and others. For each segment, the report covers details such as production, revenue (value), price trend, market share for the period of 2012 to 2017.

Browse Full Report with TOC – http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-tv-advertising-market-research-report-2017-report.html

Moving further, the report outlines leading companies with their brief company profile. Some of them are:

CBS

Viacom

Fisher Communication

Gray Television

The Walt Disney

LiveRail

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sun TV Network

TV Today Network

Univision Communication