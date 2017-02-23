With the advent of immune checkpoint inhibitors, the field of immuno-oncology has witnessed considerable advances over the past few years, says RNCOS.

The focus of drug developers is gradually moving towards one of the unique classes of immunotherapeutic, named as Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors. Eventually, interest has surged in immune checkpoint inhibitors, which can be potentially exploited for a broad range of cancer indications.

Based on the checkpoint target, immune checkpoint inhibitors can be categorized into: Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen-4 (CTLA-4) antibodies and programmed cell death (PD-1) and programmed cell death ligand (PD-L1 and PD-L2) antibodies.

Yervoy, Tecentriq, Opdivo, and Keytruda are the major approved drugs in the market. These commercialized immune checkpoint inhibitors have the potential to gain approvals for additional oncology indications. In addition, the recent approval of anti PD-1 drugs and emergence of anti PD-L1 drugs has provided a significant boost to the market.

According to the new report of RNCOS “Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type [mAb (Naked, Conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4]), By Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) – Global Forecast to 2022,” increasing market penetration by existing products and the commercialization of new products are spurring double-digit growth in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

The Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors market, with most products in the pipeline, has paved the way for various big and small sized market players to enter the immuno-oncology market. BMS, AstraZeneca, Merck and Roche are some of the major pharmaceutical giants. Also, there are several novel checkpoint inhibitors such as IDO, LAG-3, CD70, OX40, CD40, GITR, TIM-3, CD137/4-1BB, KIR, which have recently gained ground and are expected to retain attention in the future.In addition to the marketed drugs, numerous drugs currently in advanced stages of development are expected to achieve blockbuster sales in the near future.

