India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) this year felicitated noted Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali who is particularly known for exploring some of the most offbeat locations for his films. Imtiaz has shot in cities as diverse as London, Prague and Corsica for his past films such as Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Tamasha respectively. Currently he is shooting in Amsterdam, Portugal, Hungary, Prague and a number of other locations for his film The Ring starring Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Additionally, film maker Vikas Bahl was awarded as well for popularizing destinations such as Amsterdam and Paris in his film Queen and the team from Red Chillies was felicitated for introducing Indians to never seen before vistas in Iceland in Dilwale. In fact, both these directors were presented with the prestigious IIFTC Tourism Impact Award. Apart from these the efforts of south production houses such as the makers of Kabali V Creations and PA Ranjith, Krish and First Frame Entertainment for Kanche and Gautamiputra Satakarni were recognised as well.