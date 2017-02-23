GetPersonalizedJewelry, a reputable online jewellery store, has unveiled a collection of handcrafted and personalized necklaces that will certainly leave many people wanting more of them. The necklaces, branded Infinity necklaces, are available in yellow gold, white gold and silver and are selling at friendly prices.

According to GetPersonalizedJewelry, the Infinity heart necklaces are a symbol of the endless love that keeps people together, something which makes this type of necklaces a perfect option when buying your loved ones a gift that will undoubtedly touch their heart.

“We decided to come up with this design of necklaces as a sign of love between loved ones. The mere fact that a customer can have their Infinity necklaces personalized makes these pieces of jewellery stand out,” GetPersonalizedJewelry CEO said. “A client can have names or any other symbol engraved on their chosen design of Infinity necklaces,” the CEO added.

GetPersonalizedJewelry gives the customers all the liberty to personalize their necklace in whichever way that they want. For instance, a client can choose to have as many as four names in one piece of Infinity necklace or better still have the names and Birthstones on the same piece.

Some necklaces in this collection of jewelleries are retailing for as low as $29 only while some are going for as high as $299 depending on what a client wants in their necklaces and the kind of materials used.

The designs are normally done from scratch by GetPersonalizedJewelry’s experienced staff in order to make sure that it captures precisely what is in the client’s mind be it names, symbols, words or anything else.

GetPersonalizedJewelry has been around for many years and has cut a niche in the world of jewellery as the ‘go-to place’ whenever someone is looking for high quality handcrafted pieces of jewellery including personalized necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings. This company is well known for offering high quality jewellery of sterling silver, 14k as well as 18k gold.

GetPersonalizedJewelry offers free shipping of between 15 days to 25 days all over the world depending on the client’s location. Expedited shipping will require a client to pay some fee.

Any purchase that is made at GetPersonalizedJewelry is well backed up with a return policy. Meaning, any client who might, in the unlikely event, be dissatisfied with the delivered product can ship it back within the set number of days. A client only needs to prompt the return by sending a mail. Customers can also cancel an order for free within 24 hours of placing it.

GetPersonalizedJewelry has also come out strongly in terms of creating an environment of safe online transactions. This company provides an online platform that any customer will feel safe and free to place their order and make a purchase.

It is also important to point out that GetPersonalizedJewelry is characterized with excellent customer services. They are synonymous with quick responses and a variety of platforms through which a client, who probably is stuck or just wants to make some enquiries, can reach them. The platforms include 24/7 live chats through their well laid-out website, email and phone.

About GetPersonalizedJewelry.com

GetPersonalizedJewelry.com offers a highly sought-after range of hand-crafted infinity necklaces, nameplate necklaces, monogrammed necklaces, as well as other personalized jewlery items. The company is known for providing top quality personalized jewelry products at affordable prices, and wholesale and dropship are also available there.

Contact Information

Company: GetPersonalizedJewelry

Tel. No.: +1209322465

Address: Hong Kong, China

Email: sales@getpersonalizedjewelry.com

Website: http://www.getpersonalizedjewelry.com