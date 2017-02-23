The top notch IT outsourcing company CDN Solutions Group proudly enters into 17th year of business today. The company is celebrating its 17th foundation week with full enthusiasm from 20th February 2017 to 25th February 2017 and celebrated the foundation day eve on 22nd February 2017 at Hotel Sayaji, Indore, India.

23rd February 2017, Indore, India- Top notch IT service provider company CDN Solutions Group celebrated its 17th foundation day at hotel Sayaji, Indore. 23rd February 2000, the day two visionaries Mr. Surajit Mitra (Founder of CDN Solutions Group) and Mr. Chetan Naik (CTO of CDN Solutions Group) started their journey to deliver innovative solutions to the IT industry.

The journey that started 17 years ago with humble beginning has grown and cultivated. From a team of three to a gang of 270+ employees today, CDN Solutions Group journey of growth has been truly inspirational. Today, CDN Solutions Group offers end-to-end IT solution right from consultation to design, development and testing, across all industry verticals.

CDNites are celebrating this whole week as Foundation Day week by dressing in different themes like look alike day, spotlight day, executives day, bleeding blue day, quote of the day, hat and sunglasses day. When it comes to celebrating success CDNites leave no stone unturned. So they are celebrating each day of foundation week with full enthusiasm. Today the CDNites are celebrating bleeding blue day (all shades of blue) that matches with the theme of CDN’s logo.

Also to mark this occasion CDN Solutions Group directors threw a party at Sayaji on the eve of Foundation Day. On this special day, Mr. Chetan Naik (CTO of CDN Solutions Group) gave exclusive performance with combo of singing and guitar. He also said ‘Consistently Delivering Quality Solutions’ is not just a quote, It defines what CDN is. His inspiring words won hearts of team members. The party was also special for the CDNites as they were accompanied by their Japanese clients. The evening geared up with music, dance, dinner and lots of clicks and selfies.

