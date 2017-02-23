According to the report “Auto Immune Diagnostics Market”, published by Market Data Forecast, the global market is projected to reach USD 15.60 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.60 % from 2016 to 2021.

Autoimmune diseases arise once the immune system attacks one or more of the body’s normal parts as if they were invaders. When the immune system fails to identify “self” it may produce immune cells or antibodies that target its own tissues, cells and organs.

The Major factors that influence the growth of the Market is recent discoveries in auto immune disease diagnostic techniques, upgraded laboratory techniques, increasing public awareness for autoimmune disorders.

The Global Auto immune diagnostics Market is broadly categorized based on Test type, Disease type, End users and Region

1. Based on Test type

• Autoantibody Tests

• Antinuclear Antibody Tests

• Complete Blood Count (CBC)

• C – reactive protein (CRP)

• Comprehensive Metabolic panel

• Urinalysis

• Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

• Others

2. Based on Disease type

• Localized auto immune disease diagnostics

a) Graves’ Disease

b) Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

c) Multiple Sclerosis

d) Type 1 diabetes

e) Psoriasis

f) Others

• Systemic auto immune disease diagnostics

a) Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

b) Ankylosing Spondylitis

c) Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

3. Based on End users

• Hospitals

• Research centres

• Diagnostic laboratories

4. Based on Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia – Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Some of the major companies dominating the global Auto immune disease market by their products and services include Bio-Rad, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Crescendo Bioscience, Roche Diagnostics SQI Diagnostics, AESKU Diagnostics, INOVA Diagnostics Inc.

