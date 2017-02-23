On behalf of Acupuncture 2017 Organizing Committee, we are pleased to invite, Directors, Heads, Deans, Professors, Doctors, Students, Business delegates and Young researchers across the globe to attend 5th International Conference and Expo on Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, which is to be held on July 27-28, 2017 Chicago, USA. The conference highlights the theme “Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine: An integrative approach for achieving Global Health Care”.