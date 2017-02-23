A revolutionary product brought to you by an innovative new company has taken the US coffee industry by storm. The Cold Brew Coffee Maker , Coffee Panda’s launch product, launched on Amazon with a huge splash on January 17, 2017. The new, sleek-designed cold coffe brewer promises to change coffee lifestyles across the entire country.

The Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a high capacity (44oz, 1300ml) design. The brewer’s components are easily disassembled allowing for thorough cleaning in less than a minute. It introduces hot coffee drinkers to a richer, smoother, and less acidic coffee concentrate. The brewer is perfect for those with sensitive stomachs easily irritated by the acidic bitterness found in traditionally brewed coffee.

Coffee Panda was founded by the husband-wife team of Justin and Amanda Landsman in 2016 as they traveled through Thailand and encountered a progressive and explosive coffee culture. Inspired by the rapidly expanding coffee industry of Northern Thailand, they dedicated themselves to studying the latest brewing methods.

Coffee Panda’s mission is to introduce the most innovative brewing technologies into the everyday routines of coffee lovers around the world. The company has placed an emphasis on quality, working with only the best designers in the world to bring their ideas to life. Coffee Panda’s products are made of environmentally friendly, highly durable materials constructed to withstand the harsh environment of the average home kitchen.

Courtney and her husband Adam are on board the cold brew coffee revolution with Coffee Panda. “My husband and I have been drinking hot coffee each morning for years. He has bad heart burn so his doctor recommended cutting out acidic foods, including coffee. We read all about Cold Brew Coffee Maker and decided on giving it a try. It has changed our lives. Not only is my husband’s heart burn all but gone, but I too am drinking cold brew since making the switch.”

Coffee Panda does not intend to stop with its Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Founders, Justin and Amanda, have an entire line of innovative new coffee products planned in the upcoming months and years. Stay tuned for more from this exciting new coffeee lifestyle company.

For more information, please visit the following sites:

Amazon Listing: http://coffeepanda.org/shopnow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoffeePandaBrand/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coffee_panda_brand/?hl=en

Contact:

Justin Landsman

Company: Coffee Panda

Address: Santa Monica, CA

Phone: +1 (480) 227-4414

E-Mail: info@coffeepanda.org

Website: http://www.coffeepanda.org