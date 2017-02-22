Los Angeles, USA, February 22, 2017 — Trending online advertisement platform – Zen Merchandiser publishes an infographic, Visual Merchandising Infographic: The 5 Senses of Retail. The infographic was published on January 25th, 2017 by Zen Merchandiser. The infographic is created by George Blitzer – the main person behind the success of Zen Merchandiser.

This infographic is mainly about the importance of the 5 sense and how they can benefit a visual business in increasing sales. “We designed a cool infographic about the 5 Senses of Retail and you can use sight, hearing, smell and sometimes touch and taste in your retail / store’s visual merchandising strategy to improve customer experience and increase sales. The unfortunately thing is that more than a few renown stores take advantage of the senses of smell, hearing, taste and touch to entice their customers to spend more time in the store, buy specific items, predispose them to spend more or simply leave them with a pleasant feeling after visiting the location”, as stated on Zen Merchandiser’s website.

This infographic shares a lot of research-based interesting things like The Psychology & Language of Color, Gender Color Preferences, Choosing the Right Light Sources(s) for a Retail Store, The Secrets of Great Signage, Women’s Preferred Scents, The Impact of Good Music in a Retail Store, The Importance of Physical Warmth and several other interesting facts that could help any merchandiser in improving the quality of his/her store and ultimately increase sales.

“Our Visual Merchandising Infographic: The 5 Senses of Retail, will help you master the art of successful retailing as you would be able to find such research-based information in our infographic that you would not be able to find easily elsewhere over the internet”, stated the spokesperson of Zen Merchandiser.

For further details and for studying George Blitzer’s Visual Merchandising Infographic, please go to http://zenmerchandiser.com/infographics/visual-merchandising-infographic-5-senses-retail/ or http://zenmerchandiser.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/783-Optimized-Visual-Merchandising-Infographic-The-5-Senses-of-Retail-Zen-Merchandiser-min.jpg

