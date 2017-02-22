SINGER RICHA SHARMA FLAGGED OFF FARIDABAD MARATHON 2017

Singer Richa Sharma kick started Faridabad Marathon 2017 which aims to generate the spirit of being united through community awareness involvement for a safe, secure and clean Faridabad “The reason behind my association with the marathon is much bigger than just fitness. It is the message of safe, secure and clean Faridabad which holds uptmost importance for any country or state to progress. The kind of turn up the marathon saw, it shows that people are all for a safe, secure & clean Faridabad. I would like to congratulate the organizers to take this initiative through a fun, frolic & fit way”

The mesmerizing land of Faridabad, where folk and culture resonates each other’s being, where vibrant colours blend to create the moods and royalty stands tall at the epicenter of this wonderful land. As a never-ending effort to complement the everlasting effect of the rich state tradition, Faridabad Police along with District Administration of Faridabad, Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and Harayana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in association with Firadabad Navchetna Trust feel the privilege to enter into its 50 th year since the inception of the state.

The Marathon was organized as part of the Swarna Jayanti celebrations of Harayana wherein the State Government has put an action plan in the execution of festivities, showcasing not only the glorious past of this land but also depicting a lineup of dreams and aspirations of the people of Harayana. The Celebrations are also an occasion for the manifestation of the people’s power and potential and in it that Faridabad Marathon 2017 is a front runner.

Faridabad Police hosted Faridabad Marathon 2017 on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations of the creation of Harayana state. This premier event was organised by Faridabad Police along with District Administration of Faridabad, Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and Harayana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in association with Firadabad Navchetna Trust. The objective of this marathon was to forge a never ending bond between two very important aspects of society—safety and cleanliness.