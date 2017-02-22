For its next luncheon meeting, Above Board Chamber of Florida presents “Cybercrime – How to Protect Your Business,” from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Pelican Preserve, 10561 Veneto Drive in Fort Myers and Monday, March 13 at Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail North. Reservations are required at AboveBoardChamber.com.

Criminals have always posed a threat to business, and they have always adapted to new tools. Modern technology has largely tipped the scales in favor of the criminals, however, especially for small businesses. It is difficult or impossible to deal with a threat that cannot be seen, that employs tools we don’t fully understand and that can frequently change its mode of attack. The Above Board Chamber of Florida has assembled a panel of experts who will cut through the jargon, explain monitoring and potential responses to internet-based crime, provide strategies for prevention and allow businesses to focus on what they do best.

The Fort Myers meeting will be emceed by Javier Fuller, chief engineer at Fuller Online Solutions, and feature a panel including Pulse Technology Solutions CEO James Bryan Caudill-Ritter, Cyber Security Defense Solutions Lead Consultant Greg Scasny, CPT Tool Inc. and CEO John Benkert.

The Naples meeting will be emceed by Hodges University President Donald W. Wortham and feature a panel including Hodges University Identity Fraud Institute Director Carrie Kerskie, Pulse Technology Solutions CEO James Bryan Caudill-Ritter and Cyber Security Defense Solutions Lead Consultant Greg Scasny.

Fort Myers lunch registration

Registration on or before Thursday, March 2 will be $25 for members, $28 for guests. After March 2, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.

Naples lunch registration

Registration on or before Thursday, March 9 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests. After Feb. 9, registration will be $28 for members, $35 for guests.

The Fort Myers meeting will be sponsored by James Bryan Caudill-Ritter of Pulse Technology Solutions and Brandie Packard Dickerson of Tri-Town Construction, LLC.

The Naples meeting will be sponsored by Denise Perchall of AccessPoint HR and Brandie Packard Dickerson of Tri-Town Construction, LLC.

