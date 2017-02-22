Ken Research has announced its distribution on, “Baby Food in Malaysia” which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Malaysia market. The report offers consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

It includes detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors. It gives an overview of the baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel. Report well portrays the market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

It enables the users to understand the detailed consumption by individual product categories in order to align the sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

Key Factors Covered

Malaysia as a country has a well-developed food production industry but its baby food industry is very small because it is sophisticated.

In Malaysia, the baby food sales had augmented annually in both volume and value terms in the past years except in 2012, though it has a small size yet it has registered a positive growth leading to overall development of the industry.

In 2016, the sales of total volume was recorded 12% higher than in 2010 and value in 2016 was 96.5% higher than in 2010 that accounted for a rise of 71% at constant 2010 prices.

Strong economic performance of the country has recently managed to make the commercial baby food products accessible to an increasing number of parents and the evolving number of births is further seen as an effective stimulator of sales.

Growing-up milk has been the major area of growth and the market is led by baby milk, which reckon for a major 90% of retail sales and on the other side, cereals represent 6.4%, wet meals account for just 1.2% of market value and other baby food takes up a 2.6% of market value.

Nestle has been viewed as the only one among main manufacturers that produces cereals locally and majorly these three companies are dominating the market:

Danone (including Dumex)

Nestle (including Wyeth)

Dutch Lady (FrieslandCampina)

Consumption of baby food between 2016 and 2022 is forecasted to grow by only 5% though the value of sales will ascend by 31.5% at current prices in the coming years and prospects for the market depend majorly on the number of births and are based on not a speedy but a continuous rise in the number of births which will be the main reasons of evolution in future.

