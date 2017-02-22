Market Research analysts forecast the global thermal spray market to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% during the period 2017-2021.
According to the report, thermal spraying is known to have a low negative impact on the environment, provided proper precautions are taken during operation. Due to this, its use is encouraged by governments in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. For instance, thermal insulating coating, used for buildings and glass materials, reduce energy costs substantially. When the building windows and external tiles are applied with thermal spray coating, the building is UV protected, and the heat is retained inside the building, eliminating any leakage. As a result, the energy bills are cut down significantly, and also aids in the reduction of the harmful impact mass energy has on the environment.
Further, the report states that the global thermal spray market is witnessing intense competition among international, regional, and local vendors. Since the market is highly fragmented, vendors are trying to differentiate their products through price, delivery time, technical expertise, quality, and reliability. Thus, vendors are spending on R&D, distribution systems, and customer service and support to increase their market shares. This has an adverse effect on the overall profit margins of vendors in the market.
About Thermal Spray
Thermal spraying is the process of coating melted metallic or non-metallic materials on the surface. Materials are melted into a rod, wire, or powder form. They usually form a thick coating over the applied materials. Flame, arc, plasma, HVOF coating, detonation, cold, and laser sprays are the different types of thermal sprays present in the market.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermal spray market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of thermal spray products.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Global Thermal Spray Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Kurt J. Lesker
Linde
Praxair
Sulzer
Other prominent vendors
A&A Coatings
Accuwright Industries
Ardleigh Minerals
ARTEC
Bodycote
Carpenter Technology
Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies
Castolin Eutectic
Eurocoating
Flame Spray Coating
Fujimi
H. C. Starck
Oerlikon Metco
Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions
Turbocoating
Market driver
Superior benefits associated with thermal spraying
Market challenge
High total cost of ownership
Market trend
Growing demand for ceramic coating
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
