Video Transcription

With the advent of YouTube and low cost digital cameras has tremendously broadened the quantity and reach of videos on the web. The challenge for many web video producers is to make their content easily accessible to the end users. One way to do that is to use Video Transcription as a way to generate search-able text so that users can find your content using search engines.

At LCS®, we use special tools for uploading and transcribing audio/video, whether it comes from a URL, like YouTube, or the video file directly. We accept a broad range of file formats making it even easier for you to straight upload it to our site including .mp4, .video, .mov, and .avi!

There are often different ways that people attempt video transcription before they get frustrated and come to the experts here at LCS®. The problem with doing transcription in-house is that you are taking valuable time from your employees, who are not trained in professional transcription like we are, and in return you get transcription that cost you much more that it should actually cost.

Audio/Video Translation

After your video or audio files have been transcribed, we can translate it to many different Indian and Foreign languages as per your requirement. Our translation services are seamlessly integrated with our captioning/subtitling services. That means you can request transcription, translations and Subtitling services from under one roof. Our interactive transcript, captions plugin, and other video plugins are also integrated with the translation process which supports multiple languages.

How it Works: The first step is to upload your audio/video for transcription followed by translation, after which subtitling/Closed Captioning is done by our inhouse technical team. It is often helpful to provide us a glossary of terms to be used while doing transcription and translation.

Output Formats for Multilingual Transcripts and Subtitles: After your files have been transcribed and translated, you can instantly download the transcripts and the translated files. Subtitle formats include DFXP (for Adobe Flash), SCC for iOS, SRT, multilingual DFXP, QuickText (for QuickTime), RealText (for Real Media), VTT, iTunes, SBV (for YouTube), Adobe Encore, SMI or SAMI (for Windows Media), STL (for DVD Studio Pro), WMP.TXT (also for Windows Media), and Captionate. Transcript formats include plain text, Word Doc, HTML, JSON, and XML. We can also build custom translation formats as per requirement.

Translation Process and Quality: Translations are always done by professional translators who accurately capture the cultural nuances of your audio/video files. Linguists have area-specific expertise across a wide range of topics, including technology, marketing, finance, healthcare, government and education. Our translations are not literal or word for word translations – they read as if they were written in the target language, and are translated as per context in the actual video. Our priority is to ensure that your message reaches your target audience accurately and effectively in your target market and in any culture.

Subtitling/Closed Captioning

We can produce closed captions with precise timecodes ready for use in any video platform. We offer all updated different caption output formats which may be required. Choose as many formats as you need at no extra charge, and receive your caption files within minutes via download, email, or delivered directly to your video platform.