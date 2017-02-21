History was made at this year’s #IPLAuction as Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) became the first Afghanistan cricketer to join VIVO @IPL while Ben Stokes (@BenStokes38) breaks record with 14.5 crores (US$2.16 million) fee for an overseas player from the Rising Pune Supergiants (@RPSupergiants). Cricket fans, teams, players, owners and journalists shared their reactions regarding the announcement and other highlights in real-time on Twitter as the 5th edition of the #IPLAuction took place on February 20th.

More than 230,000 Tweets related to #IPLAuction were sent in real-time over the one-day auction. Click on the interactive chart below to see the Twitter conversation flow and some of the top Tweets from the conversation on Twitter.

The real-time experience of the #IPLAuction is taken to the next level as 11,000 viewers tuned in to watch Richard Madley share his live video broadcast on Periscope.

The #IPLAuction might be over, but this is just the beginning of the action for #IPL2017. Follow Indian Premier League @IPL and all of your favourite teams on Twitter to get ready for the start of the season!

