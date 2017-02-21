Ken Research has announced publication titled, “Equatorial Guinea: Expansion of 3G Services and Investments in Fiber to Fuel Growth” which provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Equatorial Guinea today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2021. The report offers detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile sectors, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

It discuss the telecom market size and trends in Equatorial Guinea compared with other countries in the region and showcase a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

Report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Equatorial Guinea’s mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

•In 2012, the government of Equatorial Guinea had launched the first telecommunications infrastructure company, GITGE (Management and Maintenance of Telecommunication Infrastructures organization in Equatorial Guinea) for optimization of the national telecommunications service with the installation of fiber optics linking the capital city of Malabo and Bata.

•The Equatorial Guinea telecom market had been dominated by Getesa-Orange and the operators were thereby focused on ameliorating mobile services and deployment of a countrywide fiber-optic network.

•In 2016, the telecommunications market in Equatorial Guinea recorded USD 84 million in service revenue and the operators were focused on modernizing existing networks and launching new service offerings, such as value-added services, to ultimately augment the revenue.

•The telecom services revenue in Equatorial Guinea is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2016-2021, due to reasons like growth in mobile data and fiber broadband wherein mobile revenue is forecasted to account for 74% of the total telecom revenue in 2021.

•Mobile data is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the telecom market and in the coming years, government is seen emphasizing on upgradation of the networks, the rollout of fiber connections and increasing investments in 3G technologies eventually generating more opportunities for investors.

