21, February 2017: Printedly.com is simple to use and doesn’t require any technical knowledge to get started. Furthermore, it’s capable of being integrated into existing website platforms such as wix, weebly, squarespace, wordpress, drupal and many more. A unique snippet is provided for each business owner so they may embed it into any page they want, as easily as a youtube video.

Businesses owners also have a simple dashboard to add their own products. This is not limited to T-shirts but can include mugs, balloons, cakes and more. There is also a section to upload their own clip-art and graphics for their users to use.

Customers can select the product they want to customize then add their own text, in a variety of fonts, sizes, and styles (e.g. curved, arched etc.). Users can also select one of the clip-art images or alternatively add their own photos. Once they are happy with how it looks, they can click on “get a quote” and fill in their address details. Business owners will then receive an email with the order to start processing and invoicing the customer. The interactivity and smooth process for the customer improves checkout completion rates.

This service hopes to reduce the cost and development time needed to start selling T-shirts online. It also aims to help new businesses, who are not yet ready for a bespoke website, to make their mark online at a low cost. They can focus on the more important part of ramping up traffic and sales.

For more information about Printedly.com, or to get started selling custom t-shirts for free online visit http://printedly.com.

