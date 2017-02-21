SINGAPORE, February 21st 2017—MindLife Consulting International opens its new centre at 16 Arumugam Road #05-01 LTC Building D, Singapore 409961. The centre offers a unique all-in-one complete package of Hypnotherapy which deals with existing issues, Training which provide self-development knowledge and skills then follow by Life Coaching which provide continuous direction, drive and motivation to achieve your life goals.

The centre also offers MindLife’s signature Mind and Life Coaching (one-on-one, private sessions), Hypnotherapy (private individual sessions and group sessions) and Hypnosis Training (Hypnotist Certification Course (NGH), Self-hypnosis Courses and courses for advanced hypnosis and NLP techniques.)

MindLife helps people to gain insight into their difficulties, release negative emotions and limiting behaviour patterns, identify potential gaps between their current and desired state and help them formulate their own path to success. MindLife cares and they walk along with people in their journey, motivating and encouraging them, until they achieve their goals.

For a number of years, MindLife has successfully helped many people achieved their life goals easily, quit smoking, overcome body weight issues, eliminate insomnia, eradicate stage fright, improve public speaking, reduce anxiety and fear, improve study/work/sport performance, regain self-confidence and self-esteem and manage stress.

MindLife is experienced in the use of leading-edge tools, techniques and strategies from Advanced Hypnotherapy systems, Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), Emotional Intelligence (EQ), Time-line Therapy, Neuro Semantics, Behavioural Analysis, Personality Profiling, Human Needs Psychology and Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT).

Johnny Lee is the founder MindLife Consulting International LLP. He is a Certified Consulting Hypnotist and Instructor (National Guild of Hypnotists), Certified Master NLP Practitioner, Certified Behavioural and Career Consultant, Certified EQ Trainer, Certified DISC Personality Profiling Administrator and an EFT Practitioner.

He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree, Master Hypnotist Diploma, 5-PATH® Hypnotherapist Diploma, 7th Path Self Hypnosis® Teacher Certificate, Advanced Certificate in Training and Assessment.

MindLife strictly conforms to The Code of Ethics of the National Guild of Hypnotists (NGH), as well as the Code of Ethics of the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

You are welcome to visit MindLife Consulting International’s new centre (by appointment only) or learn more about MindLife Consulting International LLP at www.mindlifehypnotherapy.com.

Mindlife Consulting International LLP

16 Arumugam Road

#05-01 LTC Building D

Singapore 409961

www.mindlifehypnotherapy.com

johnny@mindlifeconsulting.com

HP: 97856255