Researchers, librarians and other information entrepreneurs operating their own businesses can learn how to prepare for a prosperous future at “Resilience, Reinvention, Renewal: Pivoting for Success,” the 2017 conference of the Association for Independent Information Professionals (AIIP), to be held May 18–21 in New Orleans.

Whether your independent information business is still being planned, recently launched or solidly established, the AIIP conference is an opportunity to succeed by learning from and networking with colleagues.

“If I could only attend one conference a year, this would be it,” said Marcy Phelps, owner of Phelps Research. “I always learn tips that help me market my services, provide added value to clients and save money. Definitely worth the investment!”

Keynote speaker Jenny Blake is the author the new book Pivot: The Only Move that Matters is Your Next One (2016). This former career development program manager at Google focuses on how to methodically make that next career move by doubling down on what already works. JP Morgan selected Pivot for its client #NextList2017 and Business Insider named it one of seven books that will change the way people work in 2017.

Attendees will leave with actions they can take and a sense of what their most meaningful next moves might be. “Having come from the world of training and development at Google, I believe it’s important to help audience members tap into their own wisdom and creativity, not just talk at them,” Blake says.

Another highlight of the conference will be the Roger Summit Lecture Award presentation. This year’s recipient and speaker is Anne Caputo, distinguished information industry executive and principal at Anne Caputo Consulting in Alexandria, VA. Caputo is also a lecturer at the University of Maryland. Before launching her independent information consulting business, she was executive director of the Learning and InfoPrograms at Dow Jones and a director of Dow Jones-Factiva. She has been director of Dialog’s Classroom Instruction Program and was a senior director with Thomson Dialog. Caputo also has served as president and a member of the board of directors of the Special Libraries Association.

Conference activities will include opportunities to enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and culture of New Orleans, renowned for its colorful history, exciting jazz scene and innovative culinary offerings.

Options for attending the 2017 AIIP conference include the full event, a single day and a two-day package. Members of AIIP partner organizations (Society for Technical Communication – STC; Patent Information Users Group, Inc. – PIUG) pay the same rates as AIIP members. There is a substantial discount for students. The early bird rate of $475 for the full event is available until March 31; after that, the cost is $525.

For full conference details and to register, go to http://aiip.org/conference. As one AIIP member says, “If you ever question whether you can afford to go to the AIIP conference … let me tell you, you can’t afford not to!”